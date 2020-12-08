IKM Subsea nets first offshore wind job in Taiwan
IKM Subsea Singapore has won a contract to provide ROV services at an offshore wind project in Taiwan, the company’s first in the region.
IKM Subsea Singapore secured the deal with Solstad and will provide ROV services onboard Solstad’s construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Baltic.
The company’s Merlin WR200 Workclass ROV with toolings will carry out the work.
Project mobilization will commence in the first quarter of 2021, with a duration of 150 days, plus options.
“With the uptrend in the renewables market in the region, we have envisioned to be part of it and this contract is a great start,” said Mahesh Govindan, Managing Director for IKM Subsea APAC & ME.
Solstad revealed in August that it had secured a contract to deploy Normand Baltic during the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.
The company did not disclose the name of the wind farm but did state that its client is an EPCI contractor.
