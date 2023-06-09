Back to overview
Home Clean fuel In focus: Clean fuels make a grand entrance into maritime and offshore energy space
Premium

In focus: Clean fuels make a grand entrance into maritime and offshore energy space

June 9, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

The decarbonization of maritime industry is increasingly picking up pace, led by new zero-emissions and hybrid-powered vessels, as ever-innovative offshore renewables sector finds new ways to produce green hydrogen - one of the most promising clean fuels in the energy transition story.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,00/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Start your free trial
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,00/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Yearly subscription

€ 60/ year

Save 17%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Rendering of the M/S NoGAPS ammonia-powered gas carrier (Image by Breeze Ship Design)