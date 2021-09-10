In focus: Energy transition nudges oil and gas into strategic reviews as renewables enter record-breaking age

Premium
Related news
List of highlighted news articles
-
Posted: 28 days agoPremium
- energy transition
In focus: Energy transition steadily gaining pace across the globeCategories:
Posted: 28 days ago
- Business developments & projects
-
Posted: 14 days agoPremium
- energy transition
In focus: Redefining the offshore energy environmentCategories:
Posted: 14 days ago
- Transition
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Abu Dhabi’s TAQA considering sale of oil & gas businessCategories:
Posted: 4 days ago
- Transition
-
Posted: 17 days agoPremium
- long read
Hydrogen enjoying unprecedented momentum as one of the pillars in energy transitionCategories:
Posted: 17 days ago
- Transition