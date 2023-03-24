Back to overview
Home Clean fuel In focus: Offshore hydrogen steals the show once again
Premium

In focus: Offshore hydrogen steals the show once again

March 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

In a world troubled by climate change and energy crisis, it has become clear that hydrogen will play a significant role in creating a low-carbon energy mix. Multiple studies have explored its advantages in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors and boosting the security of supplies as new pilot and large-scale production projects emerge in Europe, with the Netherlands and France stealing the spotlight this week.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 2 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 2 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Start your free trial
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Yearly subscription

€ 125/ year

Save 16%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Lhyfe / Centrica