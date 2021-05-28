In Focus: Renewables making headway as Shell ruling sounds alarm on energy transition urgency

A historic ruling has shaken the energy market this week after a Dutch court ordered oil major Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 compared with 2019 levels.

The decision was delivered in connection with a climate change case filed against Shell in 2019 by Dutch environmental organization Friends of the Earth Netherlands (Milieudefensie), other NGOs, and a group of private individuals.

Even though Shell plans to appeal the ruling, NGOs see it as a turning point in history that could have major consequences on big polluters. Specifically, the ‘landmark victory’ is likely to result in a wave of litigation of other fossil energy companies pushing them to abandon extraction and burning of fossil fuels and accelerate their energy transition plans.