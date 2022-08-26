Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: The X factor of Power-to-X Premium In focus: The X factor of Power-to-X Transition August 26, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan While the world is working toward having as much renewable energy as possible, green fuels and energy storage could be what saves the day, at least for energy-intensive industries. News on hydrogen and ammonia projects, and renewable energy developments with Power-to-X components this week certainly reinforce their significance in the grand scheme of energy things. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: ammonia View post tag: Carbon Capture and Storage View post tag: Hydrogen View post tag: In focus View post tag: offshore wind View post tag: Tidal Energy Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 4 days ago Energy storage system for tidal power-to-hydrogen research project energized in Orkney Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 4 days ago Posted: 2 days ago EverWind Fuels and E.ON partner up for green ammonia import Categories: Collaboration Posted: 2 days ago energy transition Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Global hunt for energy security revving up as Russian crisis jolts supply chains Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: about 1 month ago Posted: 2 months ago Premium In focus: G7 puts fossil fuel financing in crosshairs, commits to electricity sector decarbonization Categories: Business & Finance Posted: 2 months ago Related Partners Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported… Partner KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP Partner Bachmann electronic GmbH Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…