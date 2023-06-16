In focus: Transitioning to low-carbon energy future through green hydrogen corridors

This time last year, the world, especially Europe, was busy as popcorn on a skillet trying to secure energy supplies and balance net-zero targets with the global energy crisis hot on its heels. This prompted governments, policymakers and industry players to transform strategies and ramp up investments in clean and sustainable solutions, such as hydrogen. While positive changes can be observed nowadays, the world might still be far from being on track to meet the targets and ambitions set out in the Paris Agreement.