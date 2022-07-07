Inaugural LNG bunkering on world’s 1st dual-fuel LNG Suezmax completed

July 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed the first LNG bunkering operation for its managed vessel, Greenway, which is said to be the world’s first dual-fuel LNG Suezmax tanker.

Courtesy of Eastern Pacific Shipping

The supply of 1,500mt of LNG took place at the Port of Pengerang in Malaysia on 4 July 2022 following the vessel’s delivery from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited on 28 June 2022.

According to EPS, the delivery and LNG bunkering were completed with support from various industry partners, including marine fuel supplier, Peninsula, which partnered with Petronas Marine to perform the LNG bunker supply.

India’s Reliance Industries chartered the Greenway for its maiden voyage to carry a cargo of ultra low sulphur diesel which will be loaded at their terminal in Jamnagar. The vessel will then continue to trade in the spot market.

“Adding Greenway to EPS’ fleet further strengthens the company’s position at the forefront of the industry’s energy transition. With dual-fuel vessels across EPS’ three core segments of containerships, dry bulk carriers, and tankers, the company continues to use alternative marine fuels to lower its emissions today,” EPS said.

“The Suezmax also proves that having dual fuel tonnage across various vessel types and segments is achievable, viable, and sustainable.”

Greenway is the first of two dual-fuel LNG Suezmaxes. The sister vessel, Starway, will be delivered in August 2022.