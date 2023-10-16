Inditex teams up with Maersk to cut seaborne emissions

October 16, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Global fashion giant Inditex, the parent company of renowned brands like Zara and Massimo Dutti, has joined forces with Maersk to reduce its carbon footprint in global seaborne logistics.

Maersk/Facebook

The partnership aims to incorporate alternative, eco-friendly fuels into all inbound routes through Maersk’s ECO Delivery Ocean program featuring green methanol and second-generation biodiesel produced from waste feedstocks.

This transition is expected to yield a reduction of over 80% in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per liter compared to traditional fuel sources.

As informed, the GHG savings achieved through this program are confirmed with externally verified certificates while participating transports will be exempted from charges associated with the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) in the future.

“This collaboration is a great example of how boosting innovative solutions with dedicated partners is key to fight climate change. Through this joint initiative with Maersk, we are making significant strides in reducing emissions associated with our sea freight,” Abel Lopez, Head of Import, Export, and Transport at Inditex, said.

“This project aligns with our goal to reach net zero emissions in 2040 and contributes to scale alternative fuels with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.”

Emilio de la Cruz, Managing Director of Maersk’s Area South West Europe, expresses pride in having Inditex’s among the company’s first customers who assign 100% of their Maersk ocean inbound cargo to the ECO Delivery product.

Maersk said that the demand for its low GHG emission product, ECO Delivery, is soaring, with many customers seeking ways to reduce their scope 3 emissions. As a result, a growing number of customers are adopting this premium solution for their entire cargo under the Maersk Bill of Lading.

Maersk’a first methanol-powered ship, Laura Maersk, is already in operation plying the waters between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia.

Laura Maersk will receive green methanol from Equinor in the Port of Rotterdam until European Energy starts producing e-methanol from its new plant, which is set to be commissioned in the second half of 2024.

When operating on methanol while at sea, the feeder vessel achieves impressive emissions reductions, with the potential to save up to 100 tons of CO2 daily compared to conventional fuel usage.

Moreover, there is potential for even greater reductions, potentially reaching up to 95%, contingent on the specific production methods employed for the methanol.

By the end of this decade, Maersk envisions that 25 of their vessels will be sailing on green methanol, saving a 2.75 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.