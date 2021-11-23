Industry firsts: Lloyd’s Register launches AI register

November 23, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Maritime classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Register, a standardised digital register of LR certified AI providers and solutions, “a first of its kind for the maritime industry“.

As explained, the AI register will assist maritime stakeholders in finding appropriate providers and solutions for business challenges, minimising the risk and cost of investing in AI technology. AI providers can also use the register to assess existing technology and solutions from the market, according to the classification society.

Each AI solution entered into the LR AI register will be categorised against their LR certification status, such as Digital Twin Ready, Digital Twin Approved, Digital Twin Commissioned and Digital Twin Live from LR’s ShipRight Digital Compliance framework. The AI register will also provide details about what the specific solution offers, such as key business benefits, target applications, functions, and performance.

The AI providers currently listed in LR’s AI register include Furuno, HAT Analytics, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and ZhenDui Industrial Artificial Intelligence (ZDIAI).

“Recent developments in Artificial Intelligence has meant maritime has seen an increase in different AI applications, yet, there is a lack of information and guidance around these potential solutions and providers, meaning maritime stakeholders run the risk of investing in untested technology,” Luis Benito, Director of Innovation at LR, said.

“LR’s new AI Register, the first of its kind for the maritime industry, has been designed to help maritime stakeholders find safe and proven providers and solutions, so they can successfully benefit from these technology advances, by ultimately improving business outcomes and competitive advantage,” Joseph Morelos, Technology Innovation Manager at LR, added.

AI technology, the engineered systems that have hardware and software elements that mimic human capacity for observing, understanding and decision-making, is continuing to grow in maritime with applications ranging from digital twins, virtual commissioning and autonomous navigation systems.

To support this, LR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to develop digital twin technology for an LNG carrier.