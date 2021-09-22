LR, HHI and KSOE to develop digital twin technology for LNG carrier

September 22, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop digital twin technology for an LNG carrier.

The agreement was signed at Gastech 2021 to support the digitalisation of the maritime industry and the growing demand for large-scale LNG carriers.

As part of the MoU, KSOE and HHI will further develop Hyundai intelligent digital twin ship (HIDTS) for a type B gas containment tank suitable for a 174,000 cbm LNG Carrier.

LR’s role is to perform audit, review, risk assessment, verification and validation activities to support KSOE and HHI with the development and implementation of the digital twin. Furthermore, its approach will cover the entire life cycle of the digital twin technology, from the conceptual design stage to the operation and large-scale commercialisation of HIDTS.

“With the maritime industry focused on ensuring safety and efficiency, it’s important we look at digitalisation such as digital twin technology, which not only helps shipowners and operator optimise operational costs but also improve safety. We’re proud to work with HHI and KSOE on this digital twin ship development for an 174,000 CBM LNG carrier design – a first for a large scale digital twin LNG carrier,” stated Sung-Gu Park, LR Area Manager of North-East Asia.

“The HIDTS solution creates a digital twin environment in a cyber space which is identical to the maritime environment where a vessel is operated and tests the performance of key equipment and facilities of LNG carriers, such as the dual fuel engine, gas supply system and power and control systems,” said Byoung-Hoon Kwon, Vice President of KSOE.

“Spurred by the development of this HIDTS virtual commissioning solution, we plan to launch the new digital ship management solution that covers artificial intelligence technologies such as asset management, energy optimisation and risk assessment.”

The agreement follows LR’s approval in principle (AiP) Digital Twin READY awarded to HHI for its digital health management (DHM) system for a type B gas containment tank.