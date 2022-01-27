James Fisher Decommissioning rolls out

January 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

James Fisher has launched James Fisher Decommissioning (JF Decom), its new business line which will support the decommissioning needs of customers in the renewables and oil and gas markets.

All current decommissioning capabilities offered by James Fisher Offshore will transfer into JF Decom to provide a dedicated service capability through a single point of contact.

The new business line will provide an end-to-end service capability in areas such as subsea infrastructure removal, structural removal, well severance, and well abandonment.

JF Decom’s services also include the well abandonment tool SEABASS, a strategic investment made last year that provides a more cost-effective and quicker alternative to rig-based solutions when abandoning category 2 wells, due to its ability to deploy from a vessel of opportunity and work in any water depth, the company said.

“In addition to the challenges faced by customers to conduct decommissioning activities as timely and cost-effectively as possible, JF Decom is also dedicated to ensuring that decommissioning is conducted as sustainably as possible by restoring the seabed to its natural state,” said Jack Davidson, managing director at JF Decom.

“With our noise attenuation tools such as Bubble Curtains we can also minimise environmental impact to marine life during decommissioning works and ensuring we provide environmentally responsible services is something that is at the forefront for JF Decom.”

JF Decom follows the launch of JF Renewables in March 2021. According to the company, the two brands will be able to work independently or collaboratively to support the drive to net-zero by providing full support services to the oil and gas and renewable markets in the installation, maintenance and decommissioning of assets.

In February 2021, James Fisher Offshore (JFO) divided its UK team into specialized divisions to meet the requirements of its two key markets: the decommissioning sector and the life of field industry.

In June the same year, James Fisher acquired engineering solutions and consultancy firm Subsea Engenuity, extending its decommissioning capability.