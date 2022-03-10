James Fisher inks seasonal charter agreement for 2011-built MPSV

March 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

James Fisher has signed a seasonal charter agreement for Go Marine Group’s multi-purpose service vessel (MPSV) Go Electra, following, as the company describes, an extensive vessel research and evaluation process.

The agreement will see the vessel used throughout the remainder of 2022 by James Fisher Renewables and James Fisher Subtech.

Go Electra will be mobilized in and around UK waters, largely on unexploded ordnance identification (UXO) with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), IMR activities and air diving projects.

The vessel will be configured with a fully integrated, hanger deployed WROV and observation class ROV and the added flexibility of switching between a third ROV and air diving spread.

The news follows JF Renewables’ completion of phase one of UXO identification at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in 2021, with the Go Electra earmarked for use on phase two from May 2022.

The 80-meter vessel will be mobilized by JF Renewables and James Fisher Subtech in March 2022, with opportunity for use by other James Fisher group companies throughout the year.

“A seasonal charter like this is a first for James Fisher and signifies our commitment to the UK offshore and North Sea energy sector, following several difficult years for the industry due to price and supply chain complications compounded by COVID-19,” said Paula Crosby, head of Tendering at JF Renewables and Subtech.

“We’re delighted to have secured the Go Electra for the season, enabling us to not only lock-in day rates from the offset but also offer expedited mobilisation and pass on cost efficiencies for our customers. 2022 is set to be one of our busiest years yet, so it was really important to us to ensure that we’ve got the best set up for our operations over the coming months.”

