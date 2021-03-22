James Fisher new subsea unit to drive energy transition

March 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Marine services provider James Fisher said Monday it has launched James Fisher Subtech, a new brand which sees consolidation of the group’s capabilities into a comprehensive solutions provider.

The move will bring together James Fisher Marine Services and Subtech to support oil and gas majors, renewables developers and marine civils contractors alike in pushing the boundaries of what is possible to accelerate the energy transition, the UK-based company said.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director of James Fisher Subtech, explains: “Accelerating trends within the energy industry, particularly the energy transition brought on by the climate emergency, present an opportunity for the group to focus on what it does best – providing expertise for the extremes. By realigning our business, revitalising the leadership team and reinvigorating our culture of trust, integrity and operational excellence, there will be no project too complex for us to deliver on.”

The company believes its realignment should unlock new synergies to position James Fisher as a comprehensive, tier two solutions provider. It said it will also bring enhanced cost, risk and schedule management to its clients.

“The need for cost effective, creative solutions that assist oil and gas operators to produce more from hard-to-reach and lower profit fields represents a significant growth area for the industry which will require specialist solutions providers that have the capability to execute complex, technical energy projects in harsh environments.

“There is also a marked increase in renewable investments being made by oil and gas supermajors which makes a compelling case for us to consolidate our experience to serve across the energy space, said Jonathan Parkes, Divisional Strategy, Sales & Commercial director of James Fisher Subtech.

Optimising Ops and Maintenance

In addition to its construction of infrastructure expertese, James Fisher Subtech said it will also use its skillset to optimise operations and maintenance in extreme environments.

With social distancing due to COVID-19 ongoing, the Group will continue to support clients to innovate new ways of working safely including remote working, digital twin and Internet of Things capabilities, digital asset integrity techniques and upskilling of technical and local content teams.