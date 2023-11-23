JERA and Yamanashi Prefecture to build regional hydrogen value chain

November 23, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Japan’s energy major JERA and Yamanashi Prefecture have agreed to jointly promote building a regional hydrogen value chain that achieves a stable, cost-effective production and supply of both carbon-free power and hydrogen-based fuel by combining their respective strengths, Yamanashi Prefecture’s power-to-gas (P2G) system-based regional energy model and JERA’s global green hydrogen value chain.

Illustration only; Archive; Courtesy of JERA

According to JERA, by expanding the adoption of the Yamanashi model P2G system, Yamanashi Prefecture is making progress in building a regional energy model that utilizes green hydrogen, while JERA has been moving forward in considering production and transportation technology collaborations with multiple global operators aimed at building the hydrogen value chain.

To note, the Yamanashi model P2G system is a system for producing green hydrogen using polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) water electrolysis equipment.

JERA said that initially, the two parties will consider installing hydrogen power-generating equipment in Komekurayama, Yamanashi, and conducting demonstration testing of local power-generating technology that enables the supply of 24/7 carbon-free electricity, which combines solar and other energy sources, to companies that are headquartered or have business facilities in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The Yamanashi Prefecture and JERA will work together as they seek to achieve carbon neutrality, actively contributing to decarbonization across a wide range of fields and to building a future hydrogen energy society that utilizes local resources, JERA noted.

In regard to JERA’s other endeavours, in October 2023, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kyushu Electric Power concerning comprehensive discussions on collaboration aimed at achieving decarbonization and a stable energy supply.

In September 2023, through JERA Ventures, it invested approximately £1 million ($1.24 million) in Immaterial, a UK company that aims to accelerate the energy transition with its CO2 capture and hydrogen storage technologies,