John Cockerill, Viettel to explore Vietnam-based electrolyzer manufacturing for green hydrogen

April 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Belgian technology company John Cockerill and Vietnam’s conglomerate Viettel Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for exploring long-term cooperation to develop a Vietnam-based manufacturing and supply chain for pressurized alkaline water electrolyzers for green hydrogen production.

Courtesy of John Cockerill

As informed, this collaboration aims to investigate the feasibility of developing a manufacturing facility and supply chain in Vietnam for all or part of the alkaline water electrolyzer equipment used to produce green hydrogen in order to supply the domestic market, but also, through an export capability, international markets, in particular to the Asia-Pacific.

John Cockerill revealed that, in addition, the parties will explore cooperation opportunities for other energy transition solutions in areas such as cooling towers, molten salts and nuclear energy, both for the domestic market and for export potential.

Both companies aim to contribute to the country’s energy transition objectives.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that in late 2024, green energy company ETFuels selected John Cockerill and technology company Johnson Matthey as strategic partners for its 120,000-ton-per-year e-methanol project in Texas, U.S.

Reportedly, John Cockerill will provide 210 MW of its pressurized alkaline electrolyzer units, along with technical services, as the foundation for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase for the green hydrogen facility, while Johnson Matthey will supply its eMERALD e-methanol technology, along with the eMERALD methanol synthesis catalyst, for the project.

