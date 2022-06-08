JR Shipping: Six more ships to use Value Maritime’s filter and carbon capture system

June 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipping company JR Shipping has contracted compatriot technology firm Value Maritime to retrofit another six vessels with the latter’s exhaust cleaning Filtree and carbon capture system, making almost the entire fleet sustainable for the future.

Courtesy of JR Shipping

JR Shipping’s 750 TEU container feeders MV Endeavor and MV Energy have already been equipped with Value Maritime’s filter and carbon capture system.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago JR Shipping opts for Value Maritime filter & CCS unit Posted: 2 months ago

The company has now signed for an additional six vessels, MV Enforcer, MV Endurance, MV Ensemble, MV Emotion, MV Empire, MV Elysee to be retrofitted, thereby continuing its fleet-wide programme. This makes JR Shipping Value Maritime’s largest client with the carrier set to install the most VM Filtree systems to date, according to the company.

Emission reduction mission

Over the past three years, JR Shipping and Value Maritime have been consistently working on reducing carbon emissions, lowering the fleet’s environmental footprint and staying ahead of IMO targets.

Both companies are building momentum and combining their knowledge and resources to take significant steps in the emission reduction and decarbonisation of short sea shipping.

“The necessary course towards a sustainable future has the full attention of the shipping industry worldwide. The transition to sustainable shipping can only be accelerated if we turn the Green Deal into a profitable deal. Together with Value Maritime, we mapped out the possibilities for a fleet-wide programme,” Sander Schakelaar, Managing Owner – JR Shipping Group, said.

“We worked on the basis that shipowners can only invest to a limited extent in new installations so our main goal was generating sustainability with return prospects in the long run! We are convinced that the … Filtree System, developed in-house by Value Maritime engineers, can play an important role in the energy transition of our industry.”

Filtering, carbon capture & storage

The six vessels will be fitted with Value Maritime’s Filtree system, carbon capture module and CO2 battery to capture and store CO2 on board.

The system, suitable for both existing and new vessels, is based on a technology that filters sulphur and ultra-fine particles from the exhaust gases and purifies wash water.

In addition, a patented CO2 capture and storage module is integrated into the system. CO2 batteries will be offloaded and discharged at greenhouses in Europe where the CO2 will be re-used to grow crops or flowers.

Value Maritime has set up an extensive service network to replace the batteries in main ports. This will result in a 100% circular solution.

Related Article long read Posted: 6 months ago Premium Value Maritime: The future is bright for CCS in shipping Posted: 6 months ago



Advantages for the container feeder market using VM technology

Full compliance with sulphur emission regulations while still operating on cost-efficient fuel gives a competitive advantage.

In addition to sulphur, particulate matter is also filtered from the exhaust gases, which provides an additional environmental benefit.

CO2 is stored and re-used with the capture and storage module, which reduces the vessel’s ecological footprint.

Installation can be carried out in a matter of days during routine dockings, with virtually no down-time.

The JR Shipping Group and Value Maritime said they will continue to cooperate to capitalise on any opportunity that arises to contribute to less pollution in shipping activities.