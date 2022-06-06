KCC chooses We Tech Solutions for energy efficiency retrofit

June 6, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has contracted Finnish energy efficiency solutions provider WE Tech Solutions to retrofit two of its ships with Solution One Economical Operations solution with Shore Connection.

The energy efficiency retrofit contract includes nine options.

As informed, the installations will be made on one CABU II class vessel and one CLEANBU class vessel during their next scheduled dockings during Q2 and Q3 2023.

The delivery package includes the Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator, WE Drive and Shore Connection. The Economical Operations solution with WE Drive supplies the vessels’ electrical power distribution from shaft generator allowing for the auxiliary generators to be stopped, therefore substantial fuel and maintenance cost can be saved.

With the flexible shore connection function, vessels are not dependent on various voltages and frequencies of national power grids worldwide.

The WE Drive can generate at least 50% cheaper shore power compared to electricity generated onboard the vessel, according to the company.

“We believe this will start a new chapter in how WE Tech Solutions can support ship-owners to meet both existing and upcoming IMO regulations. We are confident that our technically optimised shaft generator solution will significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” Martin Andtfolk, the Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions, commented.

“We anticipate the advanced technical solution provided by WE Tech will play a key role in optimising our vessels’ operational performance and further reducing our environmental footprint,” Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC, said.

Last week, KCC secured funding of up to NOK 5 million ($0.5 million) from Enova, the Norwegian government enterprise, for the installation of one additional Silverstream system.

A contract with Silverstream Technologies for its air lubrication system was announced as part of a major energy efficiency retrofit in Q1 2022. The solution releases a carpet of microbubbles that travels the full length of the flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and water, and together with KCC’s previously announced energy efficiency initiatives, aims to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by almost 20% when compared to performance as newbuilds.

