KNOT takes delivery of 1st LNG-fueled shuttle tanker for charter with Eni

August 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based shuttle tankers owner and operator Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT), an affiliate of NYK, has taken delivery of its first dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) shuttle tanker to be chartered to Italian energy giant Eni.

Frida Knutsen. Courtesy of NYK

The vessel, named Frida Knutsen, was delivered on 2 August at South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The shuttle tanker will be chartered to Eni’s subsidiary Eni Trade & Biofuels and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

According to KNOT, the vessel will be the company’s first dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG.

In addition to using LNG as a more environmentally friendly option than conventional oil fuel, Frida Knutsen will be equipped with a Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) recovery system and an energy storage system for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The vessel features a total length of 277.54 metres, a breadth of 46 metres and a gross tonnage of 85,504 tons.

