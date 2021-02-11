Kongsberg kits out Triumph’s FDV newbuild

February 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a letter of intent to deliver a large technology package for Triumph Subsea Services’ next generation field development vessel (FDV).

The deal, signed with Brodosplit Shipyard and DIV Group in Croatia, covers an ST-269 unit, with an option for three more vessels of identical design.

The vessel design represents a truly multi-purpose turnkey solution for nearly all the subsea construction tasks encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning as well as renewables markets.

Crucial to the cost-effective and environmental-friendly profile of the new FDV, Kongsberg will deliver a fully integrated solution including engines, thrusters, deck machinery, electrical and also control systems.

Triumph will install an in-house designed bridge with an ergonomic interface, state-of-the-art fuel optimised solutions, digital technology and a well-proven thruster configuration.

These solutions, which combine Kongsberg Maritime’s and Triumph Subsea Services’ experience in the subsea construction market, will make these vessels truly ready for the future, Kongsberg says.

These vessels are also the first offshore construction vessels to incorporate Kongsberg’s Safety Management Control System (SMCS), which should greatly enhance crew safety.

Triumph Subsea Services founder and COO, Gray Johnstone, said:

“We are very excited to have been working with Kongsberg from the initial conceptual stages and to have incorporated the Kongsberg suite of equipment and systems. This has enabled us to achieve a game-changing vessel with the smallest possible environmental footprint, whilst ensuring maximum operability and safety for our people and the environment.”

Tommy Andree Hove, regional sales director Americas, Kongsberg Maritime, said: “To be part of a game-changing project in the subsea construction market whilst also contributing to a more environmental-friendly solution mirrors Kongsberg’s ambitions to deliver new, green technologies and solutions for sustainable oceans.”