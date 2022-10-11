Kongsberg’s Hugin AUV sports SeeByte software

October 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

SeeByte has integrated its SeeTrack multi-domain, command and control software into Kongsberg’s Hugin Superior autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

According to SeeByte, SeeTrack v4 offers optimal goal-based planning and interoperability with other SeeTrack users and its Open Architecture allows integration with different sonars, sensors or behaviors.

Combing the two systems offers enhanced operator situational awareness across single or multi-vehicle operations with optimal planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis results on a single user interface, the company added.

“Our goal is to always improve the productivity and effectiveness of the HUGIN family of AUVs. Integrating HUGIN Superior with SeeTrack provides a more cohesive planning and supervision tool for multi-system operations,” said vice president of Marine Robotics Sales at Kongsberg, Richard Mills.

Hugin AUVs can be operated in autonomous, semi-autonomous or supervised modes. The Hugin Superior AUV system is rated at 6000 meters.

The vehicles are used for seabed mapping and imaging, geophysical site inspection, pipeline and subsea structure inspection, oceanographic surveys, and environmental monitoring, among others.

In July, Kongsberg announced it had secured more than NOK 450 million (around €43.7 million) in new contracts for the Hugin AUV.

Shortly after it was reported that marine survey contractor Argeo had kicked off commercial work with its newly purchased Hugin 6000.