Kongsberg’s tech to boost MS Gann’s green credentials

March 24, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Kongsberg Maritime will supply training vessel MS Gann with SAVe Energy battery system and hybrid shaft generators, in addition to power management, propulsion control and monitoring systems.

Courtesy of Kongsberg Maritime

This will help in reducing the vessel’s emissions and enhance the education offered onboard.

The contract is worth 41.2 million NOK.

MS Gann, conversed from a passenger ship in 2007, is operated as an upper secondary independent school in maritime-focused courses. In summer, it also offers cruises in Norway and Northern Europe.

Norwegian marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime has worked with the school since 2018 to tailor an equipment package.

This collaboration has resulted in a scope of supply that will bring MS Gann’s power generation, storage and distribution up to date, boosting the ship’s green credentials and providing clear environmental benefits for the operation of the ship.

The emphasis on sustainability is continued with the addition of Kongsberg Maritime’s advanced digital performance monitoring system Vessel Performance. It helps the ship owner ensure that their vessel is operating as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

Per Kristian Vågsæter, sales manager for global customer support at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “With these upgrades, the ship will reduce its emissions considerably, and at the same time the training offered to students will be brought right up to date.”

Kongsberg’s delivery will include a 646kWh SAVe Energy battery bank, two hybrid shaft generators, DC switching, K-Chief 700 IAS, Vessel Performance, MCON propulsion control and torque, fuel flow and tank monitoring.