KR, STX ES, DSME aim to commercialize SOFC tech for ships

February 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society Korea Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with STX Energy Solution (STX ES) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to work together on the technology standardization and commercialization of solid oxide fuel cells.

Photo: KR

The agreement was signed to facilitate the development of a future power generation system through the sharing and application of technology and research resources to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) increasingly rigorous environmental regulations.

A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is a new low-carbon, high-efficiency renewable energy power generation facility that produces electricity through the electrochemical reaction of oxygen and hydrocarbons from oxidizing LNG.

The IMO has set the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 2008 levels, by 2050. Accordingly, the maritime industry is actively developing various eco-friendly fuel application technologies such as ammonia and biomethane.

Similarly, SOFCs are being included in ship designs as a power generation facility and are being evaluated as means to reduce greenhouse gases. Under the MOU agreement, each company plans to apply its expertise and strengths, for example by enacting and revising the technical standards to fit SOFC on ships, and by deriving and performing joint research tasks.

STX ES will be in charge of developing and supplying SOFC systems for ships. DSME will manage the onshore testing and evaluation of SOFC systems for ships as well as the SOFC ship application concept research and demonstration project planning and execution.

KR will evaluate and certify the technical capabilities of SOFC products for ships and will ratify and revise related regulations for safe ship mounting and operation.

The aim of the three companies’ joint cooperation is to successfully standardize the technology and thereby commercialize SOFC for ships, allowing the technology to be applied to different types of ships in the future.

