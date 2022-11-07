Photo: Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics scoops $8 million in new R&D contract

November 7, 2022

Kraken Robotics has signed an R&D contract with a “global energy company” which will provide $8 million of cash funding to its Brazilian subsidiary over a three-year period.

Under the project, Kraken will continue the development of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning software and subsea autonomy solutions to analyze sensor data and learn how to respond to highly dynamic environments in the offshore oil and gas, wind, hydrographic, science, and defense industries. 

No further details on the contract have been released due to customer confidentiality, Kraken said.

Related Article

In October, Kraken reported it had secured $1.1 million in contracts from two customers for its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems.

The Canadian company last month also received a follow-on order for subsea batteries from a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Most recently, its subsidiary PanGeo Subsea reported that it is nearing completion of its busiest year so far in terms of acoustic corer contracts, valued at over $8 million in 2022.

