Kriegers Flak CGS fully in operation

December 16, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (CGS) is now completely connected to the grid and in operation.

According to Energinet, the trial runs were successfully completed and the recent restart tests after a simulated power outage on both the Danish and the German sides.

Kriegers Flak CGS connects the Danish region of Zealand with the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania via the 605 MW Kriegers Flak and 288 MW Baltic 2 offshore wind farms.

It is the world’s first offshore interconnector using the national grid connections of offshore wind farms to connect the power grids of the two countries.

The 400 MW high-voltage cable system transmitted the first power in July and was officially inaugurated in October.