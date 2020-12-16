Kriegers Flak CGS fully in operation
The Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (CGS) is now completely connected to the grid and in operation.
According to Energinet, the trial runs were successfully completed and the recent restart tests after a simulated power outage on both the Danish and the German sides.
Kriegers Flak CGS connects the Danish region of Zealand with the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania via the 605 MW Kriegers Flak and 288 MW Baltic 2 offshore wind farms.
It is the world’s first offshore interconnector using the national grid connections of offshore wind farms to connect the power grids of the two countries.
The 400 MW high-voltage cable system transmitted the first power in July and was officially inaugurated in October.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution launches
Energinet and 50hertz have officially inaugurated the Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (CGS). Kr...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Kriegers Flak CGS commissioning postponed again
The commissioning procedures for the Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (CGS) have reached the fin...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Kriegers Flak site boulder-free
Asso.subsea has completed the boulder removal campaign for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind project i...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
ALL NRG wins Kriegers Flak repair and maintenance contract
Vattenfall has awarded ALL NRG with a contract for the maintenance, inspections and troubleshooting ...Posted: about 1 month ago