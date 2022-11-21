Kumiai Senpaku’s dual-fuel LPG carrier hits the water in China

November 21, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has launched a new medium-sized liquified petroleum gas (LPG) carrier for Japanese shipowner Kumiai Senpaku.

As disclosed, the 40,000 cbm ship was floated out at the company’s yard on 16 November. The vessel is the first midsize gas carrier (MGC) built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding. It has an overall length of 180 meters and a molded beam of 30 meters, and is classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Credit: Jiangnan Shipbuilding

This type of vessel, fitted with LPG dual fuel engine, will have three A-type independent liquid tanks, which are able to carry more types of petrochemical products than just LPG.

The new LPG carrier will be able to transport petrochemical products such as ammonia and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

The micro-spherical bulbous bow was independently developed and optimized by Jiangnan, and is equipped with an energy-saving rudder propeller, to optimize the speed and fuel consumption.

The vessel features a dual-fuel engine and a shaft generator to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) zero-emission targets and ow-carbon requirements of EEDI.

The EEDI is developed for the largest and most energy intensive segments of the world merchant fleet and embraces emissions from new ships covering the following ship types: tankers, bulk carriers, gas carriers, general cargo ships, container ships, refrigerated cargo carriers and combination carriers.

The EEDI requires a minimum energy efficiency level per capacity mile (e.g. tonne mile) for different ship type and size segments. Since 1 January 2013, following an initial two year phase zero, new ship design needs to meet the reference level for their ship type.

Recently, Jiangnan Shipyard signed letters of intent to construct six new ships worth around $1 billion. the shipbuilder signed a preliminary deal with an undisclosed Singapore shipowner for two 175,000 cbm large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The deal is worth about $460 million and the expected delivery date is the end of July 2027.

Furthermore, the Chinese yard inked a letter of intent for the construction of four 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers (VLECs). The deals were signed with two undisclosed Hong Kong shipowners. The ships, worth about $540 million), are slated for delivery before the end of October 2025 and the end of January 2026, respectively.

The Chinese shipyard recently also marked a milestone with the steel-cutting ceremony of the first 7,600 CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) being built for SAIC Anji Logistics. The vessel is dubbed the world’s largest dual-fuel PCTC.