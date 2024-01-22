Langh Ship’s second eco-friendly multipurpose ship named

January 22, 2024, by Fatima Bahtić

Finland-based shipping company Langh Ship has held a naming ceremony for its second out of three new eco-friendly multipurpose (MPP) dry cargo vessels.

Langh Ship

As informed, the naming ceremony took place today (January 22) in Ningbo, China. The vessel was named Olivia.

Olivia was built at Wuhu Shipyard in China. The modern technology and advanced solutions for reducing emissions support Langh Ship’s goal to offer zero-emission sea transports.

Langh Tech, the sister company of Langh Ship, focuses on developing components and systems for reducing the environmental impact of shipping.

The latest of Langh Tech’s innovations is the carbon capture system for marine use. The vessel Olivia comes equipped with a ballast water management system (BWMS), developed by Langh Tech for preventing the spread of invasive species through the ballast water, which is carried in the vessel’s tanks.

This series of three vessels is dedicated to Langh Ship’s longstanding trade of carrying steel coils from Finland to Central Europe for Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu.

Return cargo is recycled stainless steel and other products in bulk. The tailored cargo carriage solutions for steel coils are developed in-house by Langh Ship.

Olivia’s sister vessel, Lovisa, which was delivered to Langh Ship in November, reached Europe in early January and has now entered Outokumpu liner service between Finland and the Netherlands.