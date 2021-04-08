Legasea expands team

April 8, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Aberdeenshire-based subsea services start-up Legasea has expanded its team with three new appointments.

L to R: Phil Bradley, Jason Gillespie, Mike Ellis (Courtesy of Legasea)

Legasea, a company dedicated to making the oil and gas industry more environmentally friendly and sustainable, has started 2021 with their strongest quarter to date, according to the company.

In order to support further growth, Legasea has create three new operational roles, with additional plans in place to continue this expansion throughout 2021.

Joining the Legasea team are Phil Bradley as project manager, Jason Gillespie as trainee service technician, and Mike Ellis as lead electrical technician.

Ray Milne, Legasea’s operations director, said: “Our team has experienced a remarkable past quarter, with fantastic support from our clients, helping us to continue to grow. The incredible efforts, of every individual, have contributed towards our success so far, and we look forward to a period of significant growth for Legasea and the industry alike”.

Offering an alternative route for recovered subsea production systems, or excess inventory, Legasea takes liability and ownership for decommissioned subsea equipment, making it safe, clean, and disassembling it to its component parts.

Reusable parts are then used to fulfil the demand for urgent spares when crucial production is at risk during routine preventative maintenance or when a failure is encountered subsea, according to the company.