Legasea set for expansion

Legasea is set to expand into international markets over the next 12 months, following support and advice from Business Gateway.

The company is anticipating the growth of its team into 2021, with the addition of up to ten new roles.

The business provides an alternative route for recovered subsea production systems, taking ownership and liability for waste equipment that would typically be discarded. Component parts are then used to fulfill the urgent demand for spares in the subsea oil and gas sector.

Business Gateway provided targeted advice to the Legasea team throughout its first year in business, helping the owners to develop a strategy and implement their business plan.

Legasea also received several grants from Aberdeenshire Council, which enabled the growth of the firm’s team, the development of a marketing strategy and the receipt of ISO certifications.

Ray Milne, operations director, Legasea, said: “The ongoing support from the Business Gateway team has been excellent, with recommendations gladly received on how to prepare the business for future growth, both locally and internationally. This has ensured our operational resilience, which has been particularly valuable in the current environment.

“Throughout the lockdown, we have been working hard to put things in place so that we can continue to support our clients and deliver projects when we are back on site. There has been a sustained level of commercial interest from companies who want to work with us when COVID-19 passes and this makes us confident that – despite the challenging situation, Legasea is still on a growth trajectory.”

The team also accessed support from DigitalBoost, Scotland’s digital business skills programme delivered by Business Gateway, which improved its digital marketing methods and search engine optimisation. Business Gateway also facilitated an introduction to Zero Waste Scotland.

John MacGillivray, business adviser at Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire, said: “Often we find that companies like Legasea, who are just getting established in the market, can benefit from a fresh pair of eyes and external advice about their growth and business plans.

“It is excellent to see how Legasea has grown from strength to strength over the course of the last year and developed a strong track record for successfully delivering complex projects for clients. This has ensured the company is in a strong position for growth, despite the current challenges posed by COVID-19.”