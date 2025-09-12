Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Liebherr muscle to help Petrodec with heavy lifts in North Sea

Business Developments & Projects
September 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Construction equipment manufacturer Liebherr has supplied three cranes for a jack-up vessel that will work with the Netherlands-based decommissioning services specialist Petrodec.

Jack-up vessel Obana featuring Liebherr's cranes; Source: Liebherr

As disclosed by Liebherr, Petrodec’s self-elevating heavy-lift jack-up Obana was fitted with two of its BOS 4200 board cranes and one Mast Type Crane (MTC) 78000 offshore crane to support complex lifting operations in the North Sea.

“We are very proud to be involved in such a special project. It shows what can be achieved through trust and clear communication. Working closely with Petrodec during the installation phase has strengthened our relationship and confirmed our shared focus on operational performance,” said Armin Seidel, Area Manager Sales at Liebherr Rostock.

Petrodec initiated the concept of merging two repurposed jack-ups with a newly built mid-section in 2021. According to Dutch Offshore Energy Solutions (DOES), which assisted in the conversion process and provided agency and rental services to Petrodec, the two jack-ups in question are Brage and Gabrus.

The MTC crane was installed once the mid-section arrived in the Netherlands in late 2024. The MTC crane boasts a safe working load of 2,000 tonnes, while each of the two installed BOS cranes features a safe working load of 60 tonnes and a boom length of 70 meters.

Damen Shiprepair hosted a naming ceremony for the merged unit in May. Two months later, the Dutch player reported that the jack-up was almost ready for its assignment with Petrodec.

