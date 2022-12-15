LNG-powered Arvia delivered to P&O Cruises

December 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit Meyer Werft

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has handed over the LNG-fuelled cruise ship Arvia to the British shipping company P&O Cruises.

Arvia is a sister ship of the Iona, built-in 2020. Both vessels have been described as ‘future proof’ as they will be able to run on carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (eLNG) once available at scale.

The Excel-class vessel has an accommodation capacity of 5,200 passengers across its 2,659 cabins. Arvia measures over 180,000 GT, is 344.5 meters long, and 42 meters wide.

The construction of the ship began in February 2021, and the vessel was officially launched this August.

Last month, the ship was fuelled with its first LNG in Eemshaven in the Netherlands by Titan. The Green Zeebrugge, owned by NYK Line and chartered long-term by Titan, executed the gassing up and LNG bunker operation to the Arvia while the vessel was on sea trials.

“The current tense global situation, with supply bottlenecks and material shortages, poses challenges for the construction of such complex cruise ships. But thanks to the team’s performance we were able to overcome these hurdles and today once again hand over a ship that meets the high Meyer-standards. For this I would like to thank all those involved for their great commitment,” says Managing Director Jan Meyer.

Supply-chain hurdles have forced Meyer to delay the delivery of another cruise vessel under construction. The shipbuilder has postponed the delivery of the LNG-fueled ship Carnival Jubilee, which is being built for the US-based Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise ship’s delivery was pushed from the October 2023 date to early December 2023.

“The two project teams from the shipyard and the shipping company, the many suppliers as well as the classification society have done an excellent job under extremely difficult conditions,” says Kim Olin, Project Manager of the Ship.

Meyer Werft said that all cruise ships in its current order book feature this low-emission propulsion system.