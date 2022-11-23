Titan delivers first LNG to P&O Cruises’ Arvia

November 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Titan, the Dutch independent fuel supplier to the marine industry, has concluded the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to P&O Cruises’ second LNG-powered Excel-class cruise ship Arvia.

According to a social media update from Titan, former Titan LNG, the LNG delivery was concluded last week in Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

Courtesy of Titan

The Green Zeebrugge, owned by NYK Line and chartered long-term by Titan, executed the gassing up and LNG bunker operation to the Arvia.

Built by the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft, the ship is currently on sea trials and final commissioning. P&O Cruises will take delivery of the ship at the beginning of December this year.

The new cruise ship is equipped with the cleanest propulsion system currently available to the shipping industry, an LNG propulsion system, according to the shipbuilder.

Arvia measures over 180,000 GT, is 344.5 metres long, 42 metres wide and identical in construction to her sister ship Iona, which was delivered in 2020.

The cruise ship has 2,614 cabins and is designed to carry 5,200 passengers. The construction of the ship began in February 2021, and the vessel was officially launched this August.

