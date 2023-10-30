LNG-powered Spirit of Tasmania IV launched

October 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has held a launching ceremony for Spirit of Tasmania IV, a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered car and passenger (RoPax) ferry built for Tasmanian TT-Line Company.

As informed, the vessel was floated out on October 27. According to the shipbuilder, the focus of the next construction phase is the finishing of the plumbing and electrical works, as well as the decoration work in the hotel area. In addition, work on equipping the ship’s engine rooms and car decks continues.

The equipping phase continues with the introduction of various systems and culminates in sea trials before the ship is handed over, RMC stated.

The new Spirit of Tasmania vessels will operate on an extremely challenging route across the Bass Strait between Geelong, Victoria, and Devonport, Tasmania. The ferries have been specially designed to undertake this specific route.

When finished, they will be the southernmost vessels to operate with LNG. In addition, the vessels will have a dual fuel solution, which will allow them to use other, alternative fuels.

Furthermore, each of the vessels will be equipped with four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control systems.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 1,800 passengers and approximately 2,500 lane meters on two freight decks.

In 2021, RMC finalized an agreement for the construction of two car and passenger ferries after the deal was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.