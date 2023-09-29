MacGregor to deliver RoRo equipment for 1st methanol-fueled PCTCs

September 29, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been chosen to deliver RoRo equipment for two of the world’s first methanol-fueled pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) owned by China Merchant Energy Shipping.

CMES

As informed, the vessels will be built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co. in China where the equipment will be delivered.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third-quarter orders. The PCTCs are to be delivered to the owner between the third and fourth quarter of 2025.

MacGregor´s scope of supply is to design and deliver the key components consisting of external and internal ramps, covers, electrically operated doors, and liftable car decks, as well as installation support.

The highlight of the order were innovations such as Soft Flaps, which reduce noise in the harbour, and Ramp Position Indicator, the stern ramp landing surveillance system that allows the crew to see exactly where the ramp will land before operations start.

“As CMES is an important PCTC operator, we are pleased to be part of their new projects for the first time. We will do our best to build trust and cooperation in the future. We also have high appreciation for the very good cooperation with CMHI in many ongoing projects,” said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

Last December, CMES revealed it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the construction of up to six dual-fuel methanol-powered PCTCs.

In terms of design, the PCTCs will form part of the world’s largest car carrier fleet available on the market and would be integrated with advanced technological solutions. As such, they would be able to adapt to various long-distance routes between Europe, America, and Africa, the company said.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago CMES inks LoI for construction of methanol-powered car carriers Posted: 9 months ago

Meanwhile, German engine manufacturer MAN ES was contracted to provide small-bore, seven-cylinder 21/31DF-M GenSets, designed to operate on methanol.