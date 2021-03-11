MacGregor to equip LNG-powered PCTCs for NYK Line

March 11, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an equipment order for four-LNG powered PCTC vessels being built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for NYK Line.

The order includes a range of electrically operated equipment and encompasses quarter stern ramps and doors, side ramps and doors, internal ramps and covers, internal doors, and a liftable car deck.

The order includes MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System, which according to its developer increases the safe working load of the quarter-ramp by up to 50% without adding additional weight.

”We are very pleased that NYK Line has selected us and we are able to help them with the development of environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

The order is booked into Cargotec’s first quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The ships were ordered in February 2021.

These four vessels will be delivered from 2022 to 2023 and are planned to be assigned to transport vehicles mainly to and from Europe and/or to the Middle East.

The vessels will feature WinGD’s X-DF2.0 iCER engines. This will be the first time these engines will be used.

Related Article Posted: 27 days ago NYK tags China Merchants yard for LNG-fueled PCTCs quartet Posted: 27 days ago

Further, the vessels will be equipped with battery hybrid technology, which will improve fuel efficiency by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations through the support of batteries.

NYK Line plans to replace current vessels with around 40 newly built LNG-fueled PCTCs over the next decade to achieve its environment management target, which is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton-kilometer of transport by 50 per cent by 2050.