MacGregor to supply all-electric RoRo equipment to H-Line’s PCTCs

August 11, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has won a contract to supply RoRo equipment for four RoRo vessels to be built by the Guangzhou Shipyard International for H-Line Shipping, Korea.

To remind, H-Line brought its orderbook to four LNG-powered newbuilds in February this year as it was moving to diversify its business portfolio by entering into the car carrier sector.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner starting in Q2 2024 and are expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

“We are very excited to enter into PCTC business as we were yet to operate any vessels in the field. Our strong and the most important goal is to expand our fleet list, especially PCTC vessels, and we hope that MacGregor can be a part of our business model in the near future as well,” says YoungHoon Sun, Vice President, Business Planning Division, H-Line Shipping.

“We are very pleased about Guangzhou Shipyard’s and H-Line’s trust in us to deliver these high-quality RoRo solutions. A special highlight for us is delivering the all-electrically operated RoRo equipment for the vessels. They will contribute to progress towards reaching the common goal that we as an industry have for more sustainable shipping,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. It consists of all-electrically operated RoRo equipment: quarter ramps, side ramps, internal movable ramps, and rampway doors to each of the four vessels. It will also include a patented load monitoring system, which can boost the load capacity of the ramp and thus provide more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design and key components including installation assistance.