Maersk Supply Service gets new CFO

February 2, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Danish offshore vessel provider Maersk Supply Service has named a new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Michael Koefoed will take on the role of the CFO in Maersk Supply Service as of 15 March 2021, the vessel provider said on Tuesday.

Michael Koefoed, Maersk Supply Service new CFO

Koefoed, currently Head of Funding and Markets in A.P. Møller-Maersk, will replace Karl Thorngren who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the corporate world.

Thorngren has been the CFO of Maersk Supply since April 2019, following his appointment in December 2018.

Since 2005, Michael Koefoed has been with Maersk in various finance and treasury roles. From 2016 to 2018, he worked in Maersk Supply Service; latest as Head of Finance responsible for the global finance function.

Maersk Supply CEO, Steen S. Karstensen, said: “Michael brings vast experience from leadership positions within the field of corporate finance and deep knowledge of the maritime industry.

“On top of that, he knows Maersk Supply Service from the inside as well as our transformation journey towards being a solutions-driven company with a large footprint in renewable energy”.

As CFO, Koefoed will be responsible for Finance and Business Services such as IT, HR and Procurement.

Koefoed commented: “Maersk Supply Service is on an exciting journey. Ensuring the Business Services function supports Maersk Supply Service’s global operations in the best way possible is crucial to the company’s success as it moves into new industries and segments. I look forward to contributing to this mission”.

Michael Koefoed will report to CEO Steen S. Karstensen and will be a member of the Senior Management Team.