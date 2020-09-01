Maersk to integrate Safmarine, Damco Air and LLC

September 1, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Danish container shipping major A.P. Moller – Maersk plans to integrate the Safmarine brand into Maersk as part of its transformation into an integrated container transport and logistics company.

In addition, the Damco brand’s Air and LCL (Less than Container Load) offering will be combined with Maersk’s logistics and services products to complement its end-to-end offering.

Maersk added a more simplified and customer-centric global Ocean & Logistics organisation was being introduced.

“Our customers are at the heart of our vision. Their evolving supply chain needs are increasing the demand for multiple modes of transport and to meet these needs, we’re bringing our company’s expertise and capabilities even closer together. Taking these steps are key to accelerating our transformation,“ says Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

As explained, the integration of Air and LCL into Maersk will help meet these needs and give businesses access to a simplified, connected and agile experience under the Maersk brand, as well as to its scale.

Maersk added it would not pursue the Ocean FCL Multi-carrier product (NVOCC) as a general offering.

Due to the changes, the Safmarine and Damco brands will no longer be marketed by the end of 2020.

In addition, Maersk will simplify its organisational structure across Ocean & Logistics globally, and as part of this, the back offices of Maersk and Hamburg Süd will come closer together into more customer-centric teams, while continuing as two separate brands with a differentiated service model.

