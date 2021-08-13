Magseis Fairfield hired for OBN survey in Asia

August 13, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Magseis Fairfield has secured a contract to convey an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in Asia for an undisclosed client.

Set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, the survey will last for approximately five months.

Courtesy of Magseis Fairfield

According to Magseis, this large OBN survey will be performed using the Z700 node technology.

The company expects to extend its presence beyond core areas of the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico into Asia with this survey.

“The revenue generation from this project will reflect that it requires our full Z700 inventory and two-node handling vessels and will therefore be equivalent to ten single node handling vessel acquisition months”, said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO at Magseis Fairfield.

“As the project will be executed during the winter months in the fourth quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022, we maintain our Z700 crew availability for the 2022 North Sea season”.

Most recently, the company won a contract to carry out an OBN in the North Sea for the repeat client.

The survey for the multi-client company will take place for approximately two months starting in Q3 2021 and will deploy the Z700 technology.