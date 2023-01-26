Massive LNG-fueled bulker begins voyage with its first cargo for Anglo American, cutting emissions by up to 35%

January 26, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Ubuntu Harmony, a recently launched LNG dual-fueled Capesize+ bulk carrier, has been loaded with its first cargo of iron ore, according to UK-based mining company Anglo American, which charters the vessels from Taiwanese bulk carrier company U-Ming Marine.

The 190,000 dwt vessel loaded its first cargo of iron ore from Kumba operations in South Africa on 26 January, a month after its delivery.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Massive LNG-powered bulker joins U-Ming’s fleet Posted: about 1 month ago

Ubuntu Harmony is the first of ten LNG dual-fueled newbuilds that Anglo American will introduce to its chartered fleet during 2023 and 2024, delivering an estimated 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships fueled by conventional marine oil fuel.

According to the mining company, the Ubuntu fleet is a key component of its ambition to achieve carbon-neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 – with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Anglo American commits to carbon neutral shipping by 2040 Posted: about 1 year ago

Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American’s Marketing business, said: “We are proud to see the Ubuntu Harmony begin its voyage transporting future-enabling products from our mines to our customers around the world. This milestone cements our vision to be a leader in low-carbon shipping, a natural extension of our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040.”

Nolitha Fakude, Group Director of Anglo American for South Africa, added: “The metals and minerals we provide play an important role in helping key industries decarbonise. Transporting them in a sustainable way is a key part of this effort and the introduction of the Ubuntu fleet – named after the Zulu word meaning ‘humanity to others’ – helps us accelerate our transition to sustainable ocean freight.”