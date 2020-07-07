Matson names, launches 2nd Kanaloa Class ConRo

Honolulu-based container carrier Matson christened the second of two Kanaloa Class vessels in a ceremony held at the NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, CA on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The new Matsonia is the second of two new ships built for Matson by NASSCO at a total cost of approximately $500 million for the pair, and the fourth of four new vessels that Matson will put into service during 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The 3, 500 TEU Kanaloa Class ships are the largest combination container /roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ships ever built in the United States.

The ships are 870 feet (265.1 meters) long, 114 feet (34.7 meters) wide (beam), with a deep draft of 38 feet and weighing in at over 50,000 metric tons.

They are also among Matson’s fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots, helping ensure on-time deliveries in Hawaii from Matson’s three West Coast terminals in Seattle, Oakland and Long Beach.

“Matson is already benefitting from the speed, capacity and improved environmental profile of the three new ships we’ve put into service since 2018,” said Matt Cox, Matson’s chairman and chief executive officer, after the shipyard ceremony.

“Matsonia will be our fourth new ship, completing a three-year fleet renewal program that positions us well to serve the needs of our communities in Hawaii for many years to come.”

Both new Kanaloa Class vessels will have an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles, plus ample space for rolling stock and breakbulk cargo.

The ships feature a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks, fresh water ballast systems and the first Tier 3 dual-fuel engines to be deployed in containerships regularly serving West Coast ports.

According to NASSCO, the dual-fuel main and auxiliary engines will be capable of operation on LNG when tanks and systems are added in a future conversion.

Tier 3 engines reduce the levels of particulate emissions by 40 percent and nitrogen oxide emissions by 20 percent, as compared to Tier 2 standards.

Matson is expected to take delivery of the vessel in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The first ship from the series, Lurline, joined Matson’s fleet in December 2019.