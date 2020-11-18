MEO vessel set for Indonesia subsea campaign

November 18, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) vessel, Miclyn Enterprise, has set sail on its maiden subsea voyage to Indonesian waters.

This follows the fitment of a 20T knuckle boom crane and the vessel’s reflagging from Panama to Indonesian flag.

Miclyn Enterprise is performing pipeline monitoring operations for a ‘leading’ subsea services provider, MEO said.

Built in 2007 by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China, the vessel is part of MEO’s DP2 subsea support vessels fleet.

The 70 metres long Miclyn Enterprise was previosly on accommodation and ROV support jobs in Thailand for Chevron and PTTEP, respectively.

In addition to its 2019 campaign, the vessel carried out ROV support work for end-user Petronas.

Furthermore, another vessel, but this time from MEO’s seismic fleet, the Voyager Explorer continues seismic services for clients in Indonesian waters.

The vessel has been working for the project since May 2020 and should complete its contract in November 2020. Built in 2005, Voyager Explorer is a 2D/3D seismic source vessel for shallow and deep-water operations.