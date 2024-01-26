Methanol engines ordered for world’s largest cable-laying vessel

January 26, 2024, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul has signed an agreement with ABC Engines for the delivery of methanol marine engines for what is said to be the world’s largest cable-laying vessel (CLV).

Source: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul has placed an order for four 7,200 kW engines and one 1,800 kW engine that can run on (bio)diesel, HVO and methanol with ABC for the new CLV Fleeming Jenkin.

“The choice for ABC is based on a positive collaboration and shared vision of a sustainable future. Our cooperation results in high-quality engines that run on renewable fuel and are adapted to our vessels and needs of our customers. We prepare our fleet for the future, achieve a milestone within our sustainability goals and above all offer a positive contribution to the climate and health of man and animal,” said Jan Van de Velde, Director Newbuilding at Jan De Nul.

The vessel is said to be the first ULEv vessel with methanol engines. According to the partners, using green methanol, the engines are climate neutral and due to the unique combination with the ULEv technology they meet the strict Stage V standard for particulate matter and Euro 6 standard for nitrogen.

Source: Jan De Nul

Tim Berckmoes, CEO at ABC Engines: “Jan De Nul and ABC are two family-owned companies that always focus on the long term and use innovative technologies to realise the energy transition both locally and internationally. Thanks to the long-standing trust of our customers, we can continue to innovate, produce and invest in Flanders. This enables us to expand our export activities and further develop our manufacturing industry.”

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Jan De Nul orders world’s largest cable-laying vessel from China Posted: 3 months ago

To remind, Jan De Nul announced in October 2023 that it had placed an order for the extra-large CLV at China’s CMHI Haimen shipyard.

Fleeming Jenkin will have a cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes and will be equipped with three cable carousels, two mounted on deck and third below deck, and a large hold for fiber optic cables, capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously.

The vessel is named after Henry Charles Fleeming Jenkin (1833-1885), born in England and a Regius Professor of Engineering at the University of Edinburgh, who, as an electrical and cable engineer, was an active pioneer in offshore cable installation.

At the end of last year, Jan De Nul and its consortium partners LS Cable & System and Denys signed contracts for two 525 HVDC cable systems serving the two grid connection systems for BalWin4 and LanWin1, for which it will use a variety of specialized vessels and assets including Fleeming Jenkin.