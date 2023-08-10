Minerva Bunkering conducts 1st bunkering at King Abdullah Port

August 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has expanded its Saudi Arabia Red Sea operations to serve vessels calling King Abdullah Port, having now performed the first bunker delivery ever conducted in the port.

Minerva Bunkering

As informed, the company added a third barge, the 6,262 DwT MV Tilos, to its fleet supporting Yanbu, Jeddah, and now King Abdullah ports.

Situated at the crossroads of global trade routes interlinking three continents, King Abdullah Port is amongst the world’s fastest growing ports.

“With King Abdullah Port located in between Yanbu and Jeddah we are able to leverage our integrated Red Sea supply system to provide customers with a highly competitive total cost of bunkers, both for deliveries to vessels concurrent with cargo operations and while at anchor,” said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Minerva Bunkering, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies, procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 750 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

To remind, King Abdullah Port recently revealed it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with marine fuel suppliers, Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Company Limited and Minerva Bunkering. The strategic partnerships are in line with the port’s Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).