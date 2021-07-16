MINSHIP, Auerbach form joint ship management firm

July 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s bulk operator MINSHIP Shipmanagement and compatriot multipurpose (MPP) vessel specialist Auerbach Schifffahrt have decided to join forces to create a consolidated ship management company.

As informed, the two companies will merge their ship management activities in Bavaria and Hamburg as of August 1, 2021.

The new setup will provide full service for a combined fleet of 26 bulk and MPP vessels.

According to the two partners, the new ship management company will continue to serve the MPP/heavy-lift and bulk vessel market and operate with a two-brand, one-team strategy under the names AUERBACH Marine and MINMARINE. All commercial activities including but not limited to project development, chartering and operations will continue to be handled by MINSHIP, MINCHART and Auerbach Schifffahrt, respectively.

“We are very happy for MINSHIP to have struck a deal with Auerbach Schifffahrt to allow them to combine their respective strengths, ambitions and shipmanagement expertise in a new entity… With the combined experience … we will be well-positioned to master the challenges of the future,” Matthias M. Ruttmann, CEO of MST GmbH, commented.

“Following years of gradual organic growth we are delighted to have found the perfect partner to expand our operational business,” Lucius Bunk, founder and managing partner at Auerbach Schifffahrt, said.

“The new entity will be well placed to actively support our joined decarbonization and digitalization strategies to help transform our industry.”

Earlier this year, MINSHIP made a huge step forward in its decarbonization strategy after its bulk carrier performed a trial biofuel run in Rotterdam.