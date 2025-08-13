Mocean Energy and SolarDuck join forces on wave-floating solar hybrid

A picture of Arnaud Ayral, Chief Commercial Officer, SolarDuck, and Cameron McNatt, Managing Director at Mocean Energy, is attached.
August 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Scottish wave energy company Mocean Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based floating solar developer SolarDuck to develop hybrid offshore renewable systems combining wave and floating solar power.

Source: Mocean Energy

According to Mocean Energy, the companies, both backed by Norwegian clean-tech fund manager Katapult Ocean, plan to target remote offshore sites across sectors including energy, defence, and the blue economy.

The joint concept will focus on providing clean, reliable energy for power, communications and auxiliary systems to support remote offshore assets.

“This MoU marks the next step in a promising business and technical collaboration between Mocean Energy and SolarDuck, focused on delivering integrated ocean energy solutions, combining wave and solar technologies for offshore applications. Particular focus is being given to providing power and communications to remote sites in challenging environments. Over the past few months, we’ve been sharing commercial insights and have identified a strong opportunity to conduct an internally funded technical feasibility study focused on offshore energy needs in Asia Pacific,” said Cameron McNatt, Managing Director at Mocean Energy.

“Both Mocean Energy and SolarDuck are backed by Katapult Ocean, a leading Norwegian investor in clean and ocean-tech, which underscores the strategic alignment of our vision. At a broader level, this partnership reflects a growing movement toward leveraging offshore renewables to address power challenges and accelerate decarbonisation across the Blue Economy.”

Mocean Energy said that it has previously deployed its Blue X wave energy converter (WEC) prototype as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power program. Integrated with battery storage, the system demonstrated consistent renewable power delivery in offshore conditions. The company is preparing to launch its first commercial device, Blue Star, designed for long-term operation and scalable deployment.

“This partnership aligns with SolarDuck and Mocean Energy’s shared vision to enable clean energy solutions in challenging offshore environments,” noted Arnaud Ayral, Chief Commercial Officer at SolarDuck.

“By combining complementary technologies, we aim to unlock new capabilities and value for customers in the offshore sector. Working with Mocean Energy, we can bring robust, scalable, and sustainable power to remote offshore locations, revolutionising the way in which the industry operates.”

During the MoU term, Mocean Energy and SolarDuck will share technical and commercial insights to assess engineering studies and market opportunities.

“We see immense value in our portfolio companies collaborating to unlock greater technical and commercial potential. Mocean Energy and SolarDuck are taking an ambitious step to show what’s possible when pioneering offshore technologies work together to address global infrastructure needs,” concluded Anthony Bellafiore, Investment Manager at Katapult Ocean.

“While scaling renewable offshore energy continues to have its challenges, we continue to back it because of its outsized ability to generate systemic impact and shift our blue economy from an extractive industry to a more sustainable one. With all this in mind, we are very excited to see what Mocean and Solarduck can achieve together.”

In July, SolarDuck completed a test campaign at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), involving 54 interconnected offshore floating solar platforms, with a real-world capacity of approximately 6 MWp (megawatt peak). 

