More OBN work for Magseis Fairfield

June 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional award of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico from a repeat customer.

The initial survey is scheduled to be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology and is expected to take approximately three months.

The agreement also includes an option for a second program extension.

“We are pleased to have received this conditional award from a repeat customer over one of their assets in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico. With the extension option this program has the potential for filling the remainder of 2022 availability for this crew,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield also announced the award of an OBN survey in the North Sea using its Z700 crew.

The work extends the duration of previously announced operations by approximately one month, to a total of three months.

