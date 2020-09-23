MPA, SMI launch call for proposals to decarbonise harbour craft industry

September 23, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

To support Singapore’s harbour craft industry’s transition towards a low-carbon future, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbour craft.

A total of S$9 million from the Maritime GreenFuture Fund will be set aside to co-fund such harbour craft projects.

As explained, proposals should seek to develop commercially-ready fully electric harbour craft and/or interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbour craft and other electric vessels operating in the Port of Singapore. Proposals with a viable business model for scalability will be more favourably considered, according to MPA.

Proposals are expected to be put up by consortiums comprising industry players and institutes of higher learning/research institutes.

“Singapore is committed to invest in maritime decarbonisation technologies. Through this call, we want to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia,” Kenneth Lim, MPA’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Director, Innovation, Technology and Talent Development, said.

“We look forward to co-creating solutions with our industry partners and institutes of higher learning to make our port more sustainable.”

“Green supply chain is the future of shipping and for Singapore to maintain its hub status, innovation must enable the transformation of the shipping industry through co-creation,” Sanjay C. Kuttan, SMI’s Executive Director, commented.

“To accelerate our decarbonisation efforts of the local harbour craft industry, we invite industry innovators to lead a consortium with our local researchers to deliver impact in our fight against climate change.”

The deadline for submission of whitepapers is 31 October 2020.

