MPS looks for micrositing survey contractor for wind and wave demo in Spain

January 26, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Welsh company Marine Power Systems (MPS) is looking to appoint a micrositing survey contractor for its megawatt-scale wind and wave energy demonstrator in Spain.

MPS’ wave and wind DualSub concept (Courtesy of MPS)

MPS is progressing plans for the demonstration of its wave energy converter (WEC) and floating offshore energy platform systems at the grid-connected Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) test site in northern Spain, expected to start operations in early 2023.

In that regard, MPS has announced a tender for contractor to undertake a micrositing survey to confirm the exact location of the platform at BMEP.

The survey will also support the anchor design and confirm anchor touch down point, MPS noted.

Additionally, the survey will also aim to confirm a suitable cable corridor between BiMEP’s subsea connector and MPS’ DualSub platform.

“We are heading to Spain to deploy our grid connected megawatt scale commercial demonstrator at BiMEP. We are seeking the very best contractor to undertake a micrositing survey to confirm the exact location of the platform and cable corridor and support the anchor design,” MPS said.

The pre-qualification stage of tendering process is scheduled to close on February 14, 2022.

This marks the start of the offshore campaign for MPS’ wind and wave hybrid demonstrator, ahead of the installation of the floating offshore energy platform in 2023 which will include anchors, moorings and subsea cable and will be tendered separately, the company said.

To remind, MPS has already awarded major contracts to deliver the project, including agreements with PRINCIPIA, Bourbon Subsea Services, Black & Veatch as well as specialist companies in the sector.

More recently, MPS secured £3.5 million in grant funding from the UK Government to further develop its floating platform technology and wave energy converter.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago MPS lands £3.5M government grant for floating offshore wind and wave energy tech Posted: 1 day ago

Follow Offshore Energy – Marine Energy