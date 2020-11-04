MSC buys six German boxships
Swiss container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has dived into the secondhand market, acquiring six Post-Panamax units.
On 30 October 2020, MSC purchased the ship sextet from Germany-based shipping company Zeaborn GmbH, data provided by VesselsValue shows.
The boxships in question are ER Texas, ER Tianping, ER Tianshan, ER Tokyo, ER Vancouver and ER Yokohama, built at Hyundai Samho and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Ulsan shipyards in South Korea in 2004 and 2006.
They were purchased in an en block transaction worth $156 million.
Offshore Energy – Green Marine contacted MSC and Zeaborn for more details on the matter. MSC declined to comment while Zeaborn is yet to reply.
